Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €49.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) received a €49.00 ($53.26) price target from research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($41.85) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($30.43) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.10 ($57.72) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($47.83) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($14.60) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($21.41).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

