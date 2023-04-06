Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Gap Down to $7.34

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.34, but opened at $6.95. Infinera shares last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 296,522 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INFN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Infinera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.21.

Infinera Trading Down 1.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinera

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Infinera by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,435,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,227,000 after acquiring an additional 578,424 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Infinera by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,973 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Infinera by 1.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,269,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,542,000 after purchasing an additional 202,395 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Infinera by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,066,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,145,000 after buying an additional 157,898 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Infinera by 595.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,287,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,019 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infinera

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

Featured Articles

