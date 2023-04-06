Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.28

Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCMKTS:IAIC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and traded as high as $4.34. Information Analysis shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 215,000 shares changing hands.

Information Analysis Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $57.83 million, a PE ratio of 107.03 and a beta of 3.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Information Analysis

(Get Rating)

Information Analysis, Inc provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Information Analysis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Analysis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.