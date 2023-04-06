Insider Buying: Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NET) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2023

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NETGet Rating) Director Michael Aaron Zakuta bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.59 per share, with a total value of C$55,900.00.

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cloudflare, Inc is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Cloudflare’s platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with every request.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NET)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.