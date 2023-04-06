Insider Buying: CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Insider Acquires 6,000 Shares of Stock

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) insider Max Royde bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £7,740 ($9,612.52).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, Max Royde purchased 6,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £7,860 ($9,761.55).

On Friday, March 24th, Max Royde purchased 18,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £24,120 ($29,955.29).

On Tuesday, March 21st, Max Royde purchased 15,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £19,650 ($24,403.87).

On Wednesday, March 15th, Max Royde purchased 18,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £23,040 ($28,614.01).

On Monday, March 13th, Max Royde purchased 8,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of £10,800 ($13,412.82).

On Friday, March 10th, Max Royde purchased 12,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of £16,200 ($20,119.23).

On Wednesday, March 8th, Max Royde purchased 23,263 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £31,870.31 ($39,580.61).

On Wednesday, March 1st, Max Royde acquired 18,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £24,660 ($30,625.93).

On Thursday, January 19th, Max Royde acquired 2,930 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of £4,277.80 ($5,312.72).

On Monday, January 16th, Max Royde acquired 14,184 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 154 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of £21,843.36 ($27,127.87).

CNIC opened at GBX 124.60 ($1.55) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.87. CentralNic Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 106.50 ($1.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 160 ($1.99). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 135.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 133.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £356.47 million, a P/E ratio of -12,460.00 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.74%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.10) price objective on shares of CentralNic Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

