Insider Buying: Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) Major Shareholder Acquires 773,952 Shares of Stock

Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) major shareholder Foresite Capital Opportunity M acquired 773,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $1,160,928.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,773,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,159,701. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Pardes Biosciences Stock Up 2.6 %
Pardes Biosciences stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 219,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,734. Pardes Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $97.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.34.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on PRDS shares. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Pardes Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pardes Biosciences from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Pardes Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Pardes Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pardes Biosciences
Pardes Biosciences Company Profile
Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pardes Biosciences (PRDS)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Pardes Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pardes Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.