Insider Buying: Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) Major Shareholder Acquires 773,952 Shares of Stock

Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) major shareholder Foresite Capital Opportunity M acquired 773,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $1,160,928.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,773,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,159,701. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Pardes Biosciences Stock Up 2.6 %

Pardes Biosciences stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 219,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,734. Pardes Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $97.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRDS shares. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Pardes Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pardes Biosciences from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Pardes Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Pardes Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pardes Biosciences

Pardes Biosciences Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lynx1 Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 2,275,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 95,172 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pardes Biosciences by 267.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 364,037 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pardes Biosciences by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 451,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 29,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.

