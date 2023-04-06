Insider Selling: AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Director Sells $191,091.90 in Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) Director Stephen F. Page sold 2,105 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $191,091.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,552.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AeroVironment Stock Up 0.2 %

AVAV stock opened at $101.76 on Thursday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.08 and a 1-year high of $114.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -290.74 and a beta of 0.58.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVAV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James upgraded AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in AeroVironment by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in AeroVironment by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in AeroVironment by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

