Insider Selling: biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD) General Counsel Sells 10,867 Shares of Stock

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) General Counsel Mary Elizabeth Conlon sold 10,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $64,332.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 122,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,619.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

biote Price Performance

Shares of biote stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.90. 33,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,781. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35. biote Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $10.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On biote

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTMD. Creative Planning bought a new position in biote in the second quarter worth $44,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in biote in the third quarter worth $105,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in biote in the third quarter worth $198,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of biote during the second quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of biote during the third quarter valued at $321,000. Institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

biote Company Profile

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on biote from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.40.

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

