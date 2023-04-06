Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells 52,384 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $3,022,032.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $3,124,705.60.

On Monday, March 6th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $3,198,567.04.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $3,695,691.20.

On Monday, February 13th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $3,269,285.44.

On Friday, January 6th, Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $2,980,929.00.

NYSE NET traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,397,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,078,697. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.52. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $122.52.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. Analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,592,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4,672.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,644,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,540,000 after buying an additional 2,588,707 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,335,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,625,000 after buying an additional 1,610,191 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,341,000 after buying an additional 1,398,081 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

