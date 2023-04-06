Insider Selling: Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.47, for a total transaction of C$102,350.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

TSE OR opened at C$22.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52-week low of C$11.90 and a 52-week high of C$22.87.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Haywood Securities cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.27.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

