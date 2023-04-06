Insider Selling: Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2023

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:ORGet Rating) Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.47, for a total transaction of C$102,350.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

TSE OR opened at C$22.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52-week low of C$11.90 and a 52-week high of C$22.87.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Haywood Securities cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.27.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Further Reading

