Insider Selling: Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.47, for a total transaction of C$102,350.00.
Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance
TSE OR opened at C$22.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52-week low of C$11.90 and a 52-week high of C$22.87.
Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.81%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.
Further Reading
