Insider Selling: PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CEO Sells $777,002.34 in Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 40,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $777,002.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,403,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,574,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hardeep Gulati also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Hardeep Gulati sold 29,761 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $554,447.43.

On Friday, March 3rd, Hardeep Gulati sold 63,727 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $1,284,736.32.

PowerSchool Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE PWSC opened at $19.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.53. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of PowerSchool

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PowerSchool by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in PowerSchool by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PWSC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upgraded PowerSchool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.09.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

