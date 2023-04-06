Insider Selling: PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CEO Sells $777,002.34 in Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 40,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $777,002.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,403,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,574,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Hardeep Gulati also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 17th, Hardeep Gulati sold 29,761 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $554,447.43.
- On Friday, March 3rd, Hardeep Gulati sold 63,727 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $1,284,736.32.
NYSE PWSC opened at $19.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.53. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.06 and a beta of 0.91.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PWSC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upgraded PowerSchool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.09.
PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.
