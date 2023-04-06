Inspire Investing LLC Grows Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 239.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,569 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,181,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,956,000 after buying an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,730,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,465,000 after buying an additional 14,975 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Watsco by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,841,000 after buying an additional 41,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Watsco by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,617,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watsco Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $307.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $303.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.67. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.68 and a 52-week high of $343.85.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 25.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Watsco from $218.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.17.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

