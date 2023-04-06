Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 66.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.48.
Insider Buying and Selling
HubSpot Price Performance
Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $405.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $476.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.30.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.95 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HubSpot Company Profile
HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HubSpot (HUBS)
- Lamb Weston Serves Sizzling Report; Rally Sets New High
- Valero Has The Value Proposition Energy Investors Need
- Is the Dutch Bros.’ Outperform Upgrade Just the Beginning?
- RPM International Pulls Back Critical Levels; Is It Time To Buy?
- UiPath is a Cheaper and More Profitable AI Stock
Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.