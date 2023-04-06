Inspire Investing LLC Sells 10,632 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,632 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at about $427,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after purchasing an additional 368,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of LNT opened at $54.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.09. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.67 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.30%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

See Also

