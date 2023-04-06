Inspire Investing LLC Sells 1,467 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,084 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Lennar by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 15,568 shares during the period. Zenyatta Capital Management LP raised its stake in Lennar by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 60,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Lennar by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lennar by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lennar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.60.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE LEN opened at $104.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $109.28.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

