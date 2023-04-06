Integrity Financial Corp WA Cuts Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Integrity Financial Corp WA lowered its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,823 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital comprises about 3.7% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Integrity Financial Corp WA owned approximately 0.08% of FS KKR Capital worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $59,070.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,600.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Gerson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $59,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,600.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Sandler bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,129.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.57. 435,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.74. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72 and a beta of 1.39.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 800.00%.

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

