Integrity Financial Corp WA Decreases Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Integrity Financial Corp WA cut its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,432,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,744,000 after purchasing an additional 309,100 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,957,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,129,000 after buying an additional 322,683 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 856,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,555,000 after purchasing an additional 129,397 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 584,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,493,000 after purchasing an additional 48,163 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXC stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.18. 268,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.58. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $42.98.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

