Integrity Financial Corp WA Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RSP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,972. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.43. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $160.48. The stock has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.