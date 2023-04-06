Integrity Financial Corp WA Increases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAUG. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS PAUG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.48. 30,620 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.58.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.