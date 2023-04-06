Integrity Financial Corp WA Purchases Shares of 2,849 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 3,550,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,097,000 after purchasing an additional 664,996 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 48.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,981,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,317,000 after acquiring an additional 649,302 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 85.3% during the third quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 805,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,557,000 after acquiring an additional 370,951 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4,204.6% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 213,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,413,000 after acquiring an additional 208,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $15,652,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.00. 605,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,346. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $100.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

