Integrity Financial Corp WA Sells 378 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Integrity Financial Corp WA reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,240,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,302,000 after buying an additional 7,733,455 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,907,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,331,000 after purchasing an additional 80,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,234 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,246,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,011,000 after purchasing an additional 722,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,289,000 after purchasing an additional 697,332 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.43. 984,375 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.81. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

