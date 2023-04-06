Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,319,571,000 after buying an additional 3,842,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intel by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,574 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Intel by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,343,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,980 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Intel by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,178,619,000 after acquiring an additional 628,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,107,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,635 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of INTC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.74. 7,275,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,570,840. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $48.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $135.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.03.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.