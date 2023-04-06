Internet Computer (ICP) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.46 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.46 billion and $25.61 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for approximately $4.89 or 0.00017424 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00064361 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00040261 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007085 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001255 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,343,244 tokens and its circulating supply is 298,493,245 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.