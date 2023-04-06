Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Position Decreased by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,315.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.11 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $21.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.98.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.