Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PKW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PKW – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 268,618 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 153,000 shares.The stock last traded at $84.23 and had previously closed at $85.93.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.11.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Buyback Achievers TR index, a market-cap-weighted index of stock in US firms that repurchased at least 5% of their outstanding shares in the previous 12 months. PKW was launched on Dec 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.