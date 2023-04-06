Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 7.4% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $43,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $317.60. 28,954,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,359,527. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $356.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $302.51 and its 200-day moving average is $285.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

