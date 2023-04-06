Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 599.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.25. 1,900,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,782,008. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.20. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $69.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

