Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Geron (GERN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Geron (NASDAQ: GERN):

3/27/2023 – Geron is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2023 – Geron is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/17/2023 – Geron had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2023 – Geron had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Geron Price Performance

GERN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.05. 5,271,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,931,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52. Geron Co. has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $3.84.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 23,808.89% and a negative return on equity of 132.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Geron

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geron

In related news, CFO Olivia Kyusuk Bloom sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $1,232,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,731.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 446,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $1,353,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Olivia Kyusuk Bloom sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,731.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,231,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,097 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Geron during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Matisse Capital boosted its position in shares of Geron by 37.5% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 110,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the third quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Geron by 29.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 589,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 134,270 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Geron by 219.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 109,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

