Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG)

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 129,901 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 44% compared to the average daily volume of 90,278 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 138.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 25,395 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter worth $2,443,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 38,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 525.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 113,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter worth $11,345,000.

UNG stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.41. 35,380,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,747,250. United States Natural Gas Fund has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.07.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

