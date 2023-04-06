IOTA Price Reaches $0.23 (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. IOTA has a total market cap of $628.86 million and $32.77 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000807 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003562 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00011341 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000104 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

