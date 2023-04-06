IPVERSE Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. One IPVERSE token can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. IPVERSE has a total market capitalization of $467.10 million and approximately $900,175.97 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IPVERSE Token Profile

IPVERSE’s launch date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.

IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators’ creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

Buying and Selling IPVERSE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IPVERSE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IPVERSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

