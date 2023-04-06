IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGB) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGB – Get Rating) were up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.25 and last traded at $21.25. Approximately 3,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 10,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.

IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.87.

About IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF

(Get Rating)

The IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF (ESGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund actively invests in a wide range of corporate, government, mortgage-related and asset-backed securities, while aiming to maintain a portfolio modified duration to worst within 2.5 years of its benchmark.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.