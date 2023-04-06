iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHY remained flat at $82.38 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,702,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,137,968. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $83.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.34.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

