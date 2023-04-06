iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Acquired by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 119,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after buying an additional 72,229 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,017,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of AOR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.86. 27,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,340. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.01. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $43.57 and a 1-year high of $53.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

