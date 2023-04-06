iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Reduced by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 72,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,155,000 after acquiring an additional 26,164 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Private LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $243.78. The stock had a trading volume of 378,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,091. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.74. The company has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.