iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,616 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of Comerica Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $93,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. FAS Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,128,239. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.37. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

