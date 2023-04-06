iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.76 and last traded at $21.76. 7,414 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.91.

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.56.

About iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF

The iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027.

