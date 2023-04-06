iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.84. 5,236,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,814,557. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $73.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

