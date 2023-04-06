iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Integrity Financial Corp WA

Integrity Financial Corp WA trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,394 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of EFAV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.40. 298,438 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.22.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

