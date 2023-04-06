iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Milestone Advisory Partners grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.28. 1,857,652 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.37.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.