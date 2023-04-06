iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Steph & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Steph & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IWM stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.43. The stock had a trading volume of 14,155,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,468,635. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $204.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.17.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.