iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 81,059 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 65,701 shares.The stock last traded at $85.59 and had previously closed at $85.32.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $975.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.05.

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 654.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 454,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,360,000 after purchasing an additional 394,252 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.