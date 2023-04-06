Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Acquired by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,141,000 after purchasing an additional 133,741 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,456,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,359,051,000 after acquiring an additional 49,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,177,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 897,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,509,000 after acquiring an additional 21,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 813,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,260,000 after acquiring an additional 110,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.22.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 1.1 %

JKHY opened at $147.17 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $139.28 and a one year high of $212.62. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.08.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Insider Activity

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.