Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Invests $62,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 517 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $211.48 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $228.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $548.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,102 shares of company stock worth $12,320,188. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

