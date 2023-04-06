James Leigh-Pemberton Buys 5,200 Shares of RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP) Stock

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP – Get Rating) insider James Leigh-Pemberton purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,910 ($23.72) per share, for a total transaction of £99,320 ($123,348.24).

RIT Capital Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

LON RCP opened at GBX 1,866 ($23.17) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. The company has a market capitalization of £2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -502.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,941.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,065.58.

Get RIT Capital Partners alerts:

RIT Capital Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from RIT Capital Partners’s previous dividend of $18.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. RIT Capital Partners’s payout ratio is currently -1,024.26%.

About RIT Capital Partners

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RIT Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIT Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.