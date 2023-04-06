Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHGGet Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

JHG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.43.

Shares of JHG traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.84. The stock had a trading volume of 304,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,934. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $34.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHGGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JHG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

