Jefferies Financial Group Raises Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Price Target to GBX 4,265

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 3,920 ($48.68) to GBX 4,265 ($52.97) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEPJY opened at $19.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average of $17.52. Spectris has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $20.44.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

