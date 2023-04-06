JLB & Associates Inc. Acquires 224 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree makes up 2.4% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $15,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Dollar Tree stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.62. The company had a trading volume of 426,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,094. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.17 and a 200 day moving average of $146.42. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $124.76 and a one year high of $177.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

