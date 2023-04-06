JLB & Associates Inc. Acquires 527 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,134,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,066,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,575,000 after purchasing an additional 845,669 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 592.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 638,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,139,000 after purchasing an additional 546,369 shares during the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,346,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,838,000. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EVERTEC

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $515,562.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,879.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $515,562.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 27,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $974,009.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,100,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

EVERTEC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.30. The stock had a trading volume of 73,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,848. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.96. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $161.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.51 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 38.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EVTC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EVERTEC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

EVERTEC Profile

(Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.