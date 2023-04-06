JLB & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 98.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth $238,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth $989,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.0% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in KLA by 137.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KLAC. KGI Securities cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.42.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $3.17 on Thursday, reaching $378.44. 257,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,921. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $429.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.25. The company has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total transaction of $1,528,459.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,598,349.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,348. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

